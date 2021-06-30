Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Sells 20,352 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lowered its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 92.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,735 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,352 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Workday by 89.1% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Workday by 558.8% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 489.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Workday during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Workday in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Workday in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.65.

WDAY stock opened at $246.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $236.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.52 and a fifty-two week high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. On average, equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.29, for a total value of $25,187,481.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 12,240 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total value of $3,155,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 445,044 shares of company stock valued at $110,757,230 in the last 90 days. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

