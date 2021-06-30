Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) Short Interest Update

Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, a growth of 193.3% from the May 31st total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of ALBKY stock opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.33. Alpha Services and has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $0.38.

Get Alpha Services and alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alpha Services and in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Alpha Services and Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals, professionals, and companies in Greece and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Asset Management and Insurance, Investment Banking and Treasury, South Eastern Europe, and Other segments.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Services and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Services and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.