AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,700 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) by 185.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 183 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in AppFolio in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AppFolio in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in AppFolio in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on APPF shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of AppFolio from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $126.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

In other news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 17,200 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.40, for a total transaction of $2,535,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,555,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APPF opened at $142.96 on Wednesday. AppFolio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.22 and a 52-week high of $186.59. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.38.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). AppFolio had a return on equity of 62.71% and a net margin of 49.58%. The company had revenue of $78.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provide tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

