AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 41,400 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 263.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,400 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zuora were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Zuora by 167.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,113,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204,096 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in Zuora in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,753,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Zuora by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,022,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,643 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Zuora by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,773,000 after purchasing an additional 694,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Zuora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,951,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zuora alerts:

In related news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 4,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $66,225.60. Insiders sold 81,235 shares of company stock worth $1,346,510 over the last quarter. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ZUO stock opened at $18.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -29.64 and a beta of 2.16. Zuora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.15 and a twelve month high of $18.64.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Zuora had a negative net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 39.88%. The firm had revenue of $80.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ZUO. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zuora in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Zuora from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Zuora Profile

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.

See Also: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZUO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO).

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.