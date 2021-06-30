AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $847,000 Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,067 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 23,100.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 83.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

In other news, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.35, for a total value of $400,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 402,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,611,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $6,222,983.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,193,744.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,642 shares of company stock valued at $7,641,008. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROST. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. OTR Global upgraded Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.43.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $122.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.56. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.65 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The stock has a market cap of $43.63 billion, a PE ratio of 50.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. Analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.44%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Featured Article: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.