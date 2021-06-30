AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $890,000 Stock Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 259.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. 61.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.10, for a total transaction of $661,343.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,304,137.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 9,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $1,989,097.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,979,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,161,153.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,837 shares of company stock valued at $9,461,884. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IPGP shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark upgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.25.

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $213.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $206.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.26 and a quick ratio of 8.54. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12 month low of $149.51 and a 12 month high of $262.55. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.27 and a beta of 1.38.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $345.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. IPG Photonics’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

