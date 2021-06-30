AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,300 Shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 58.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MANT. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ManTech International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ManTech International in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of ManTech International by 1,578.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of ManTech International by 61.1% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in ManTech International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

In other ManTech International news, Director Richard L. Armitage sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $345,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $345,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Judith L. Bjornaas sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $645,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,110,522.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,375 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,914. Insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MANT opened at $85.70 on Wednesday. ManTech International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.91 and a fifty-two week high of $101.35. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.42.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. ManTech International had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ManTech International Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on ManTech International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of ManTech International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.67.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

