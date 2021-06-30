AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 79.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,718 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 222.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 150.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $78.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.09. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $86.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.98%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 55.45%.

A number of analysts have commented on OMC shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Macquarie upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

In other news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $6,540,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

