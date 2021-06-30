AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 6,588 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 42.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,897 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,588 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OSIS shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OSI Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.80.

In other OSI Systems news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total value of $2,400,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 172,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,568,824.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OSI Systems stock opened at $100.13 on Wednesday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.11 and a 12-month high of $102.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $283.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. OSI Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS).

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.