AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 29,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Unum Group by 1,336.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Unum Group by 110.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $28.18 on Wednesday. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $15.44 and a twelve month high of $31.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.73.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 5.87%. Research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.12%.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $1,066,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $75,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNM. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Unum Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

