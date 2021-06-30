AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Hits New 52-Week High at $22.06

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$22.06 and last traded at C$25.88, with a volume of 246748 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$26.02.

ALA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$24.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, May 2nd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of AltaGas to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of AltaGas to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AltaGas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.43.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$24.19. The stock has a market cap of C$7.17 billion and a PE ratio of 20.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.23.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C$0.36. The firm had revenue of C$3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.80 billion. Equities analysts forecast that AltaGas Ltd. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.97%.

In other AltaGas news, Director Deborah Susan Stein sold 1,000 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.00, for a total value of C$26,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,172,600.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

