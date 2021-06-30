Altra Industrial Motion Corp. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Altra Industrial Motion in a research report issued on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.80. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s FY2021 earnings at $3.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.22 EPS.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $472.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.95 million.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AIMC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $63.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.55. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12 month low of $28.99 and a 12 month high of $68.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

In related news, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,340,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,093,382. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 1,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total transaction of $73,939.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,546,437.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,514 shares of company stock worth $1,977,540. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 4.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 33,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 5.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 7,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

