Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,756,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,455,000 after buying an additional 145,998 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 682.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,336,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,112,000 after buying an additional 3,781,676 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,798,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,418,000 after buying an additional 22,655 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,348,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,110,000 after buying an additional 62,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,678,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

In related news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $1,480,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,432 shares in the company, valued at $2,885,414.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG opened at $62.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.43. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.03 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The company has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.64.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.18. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.39%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

See Also: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.