Amalgamated Bank Sells 152 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in IDEX were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at $17,178,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in IDEX by 7.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in IDEX by 11.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 399,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,715,000 after purchasing an additional 39,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in IDEX by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

IEX stock opened at $220.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.86, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.09. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $153.43 and a 12 month high of $235.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $222.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $652.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.96 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.62%.

In other IDEX news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $493,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,239,872. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $2,470,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IEX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.88.

IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

