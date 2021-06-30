American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AEP stock opened at $83.93 on Wednesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.80 and a 12-month high of $94.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.26.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

In other news, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 7,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $691,828.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,704.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $178,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,264 shares in the company, valued at $11,568,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,335,183 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

