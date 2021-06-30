American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Insider John B. Berding Sells 2,625 Shares

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) insider John B. Berding sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.88, for a total value of $333,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

John B. Berding also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of American Financial Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.38, for a total value of $561,520.00.

AFG opened at $123.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.99. American Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.73 and a fifty-two week high of $141.25.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 17.83%. American Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a $14.00 dividend. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.70%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in American Financial Group by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 30.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in American Financial Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.50.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

