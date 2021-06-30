American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Director Dennis Hogue Sells 1,258 Shares

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Director Dennis Hogue sold 1,258 shares of American Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $27,915.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of AMSWA traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,803. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.66 million, a P/E ratio of 91.42 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.18. American Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $28.45.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. American Software had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 7.26%. Analysts forecast that American Software, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.23%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSWA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in American Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in American Software by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in American Software by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,152,460 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,958,000 after purchasing an additional 36,462 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in American Software by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 268,453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in American Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

AMSWA has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on American Software from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Sidoti upgraded American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

