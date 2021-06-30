AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.900-$9.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $210 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $204.74 billion.

AmerisourceBergen stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.26. The stock had a trading volume of 4,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,753. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.27. The firm has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of -6.21, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.54. AmerisourceBergen has a 12 month low of $92.00 and a 12 month high of $125.86.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $49.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.06 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 277.60%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.28%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABC. Barclays increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.50.

In related news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $729,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,781,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 9,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $1,062,993.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,356 shares of company stock worth $11,953,730. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

