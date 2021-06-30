AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports.

POWW traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.79. The stock had a trading volume of 5,442,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,491,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.08. AMMO has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $9.95.

Several equities analysts have commented on POWW shares. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on AMMO from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital upped their price target on AMMO from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMMO stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW) by 55.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,851 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.08% of AMMO worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 33.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMMO Company Profile

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

