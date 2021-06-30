AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports.

OTCMKTS:POWW traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.79. 5,442,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,491,359. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. AMMO has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $9.95.

Get AMMO alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on POWW shares. Roth Capital increased their price objective on AMMO from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on AMMO from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMMO stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW) by 55.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,851 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.08% of AMMO worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 33.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMMO

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for AMMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.