AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports.
OTCMKTS:POWW traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.79. 5,442,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,491,359. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. AMMO has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $9.95.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on POWW shares. Roth Capital increased their price objective on AMMO from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on AMMO from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.
About AMMO
Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.
