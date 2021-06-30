AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) Price Target Raised to $11.00

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Lake Street Capital from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on AMMO in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Get AMMO alerts:

OTCMKTS:POWW opened at $8.79 on Wednesday. AMMO has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.08.

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Research analysts expect that AMMO will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POWW. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMMO during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in AMMO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMMO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMMO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMMO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

About AMMO

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for AMMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.