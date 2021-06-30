Analysts Anticipate Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Will Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avangrid’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Avangrid posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avangrid will report full-year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.44. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Avangrid.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.40. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.17.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Avangrid in the fourth quarter worth $63,187,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Avangrid by 1,505.9% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 567,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,794,000 after acquiring an additional 532,417 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Avangrid by 199.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 644,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,108,000 after acquiring an additional 429,592 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Avangrid in the first quarter worth $15,051,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,347,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,570,000 after acquiring an additional 301,284 shares in the last quarter. 13.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGR opened at $51.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.27. Avangrid has a twelve month low of $41.36 and a twelve month high of $56.20. The company has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.13%.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

