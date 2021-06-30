Analysts Anticipate Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.88 Billion

Brokerages expect Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) to post sales of $2.88 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.93 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.84 billion. Molson Coors Beverage reported sales of $2.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will report full year sales of $10.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.11 billion to $10.48 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $10.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.16 billion to $10.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Molson Coors Beverage.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TAP shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.08.

Shares of TAP stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,159,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311,323. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $32.11 and a 52-week high of $61.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TAP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 19.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,749,000 after acquiring an additional 41,054 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3,696.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 448,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,269,000 after purchasing an additional 436,716 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 97,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 10,152 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,698,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,240,000 after purchasing an additional 618,928 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,592.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

