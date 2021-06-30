Analysts Anticipate Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $53.54 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) will announce $53.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Vocera Communications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $54.40 million and the lowest is $52.97 million. Vocera Communications reported sales of $47.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will report full year sales of $223.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $220.00 million to $226.29 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $252.44 million, with estimates ranging from $242.00 million to $265.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vocera Communications.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $48.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.62 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VCRA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

In other news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 23,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total value of $780,491.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John N. Mcmullen sold 7,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $308,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,459 shares of company stock valued at $2,640,688 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Vocera Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Vocera Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Vocera Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Vocera Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vocera Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000.

VCRA stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.85. 181,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,436. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Vocera Communications has a 52 week low of $20.21 and a 52 week high of $55.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -189.75 and a beta of 0.13.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

