Analysts Expect Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) to Post -$0.07 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) will announce ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Allot Communications’ earnings. Allot Communications also posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Allot Communications will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.07) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Allot Communications.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.06. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a negative return on equity of 8.59%.

Several research firms have commented on ALLT. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Allot Communications from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of ALLT opened at $19.75 on Friday. Allot Communications has a 1-year low of $8.46 and a 1-year high of $21.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.55.

Allot Communications Company Profile

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

