Analysts Expect Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) to Post $0.83 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) will post $0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.86. Omega Healthcare Investors reported earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full-year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.44. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Omega Healthcare Investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $234.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OHI shares. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.79.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $917,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,772,533.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OHI. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 63.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

OHI stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,818. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.92. Omega Healthcare Investors has a twelve month low of $28.08 and a twelve month high of $39.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 82.97%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.