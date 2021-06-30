Analysts Expect Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) to Announce $0.10 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) will report $0.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Welbilt’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.07. Welbilt reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 242.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Welbilt will report full year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Welbilt.

Get Welbilt alerts:

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $316.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.77 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Welbilt from $24.75 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Welbilt in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Welbilt from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WBT. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Welbilt by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 108,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 58,874 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Welbilt in the fourth quarter worth $16,927,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Welbilt during the 4th quarter valued at $1,950,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Welbilt during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the fourth quarter worth about $950,000. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Welbilt stock opened at $23.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.73 and a beta of 2.46. Welbilt has a fifty-two week low of $5.21 and a fifty-two week high of $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Read More: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Welbilt (WBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.