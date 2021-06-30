Analysts Set IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) PT at $98.50

Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $86.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IGM Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

NASDAQ:IGMS traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.31. 1,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,286. IGM Biosciences has a one year low of $41.41 and a one year high of $133.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.92 and a beta of -1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.06.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences will post -4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 2,000 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,254 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $102,828.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,269 shares in the company, valued at $432,058. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,186 shares of company stock worth $470,137. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGMS. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in IGM Biosciences by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in IGM Biosciences by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 721,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,688,000 after buying an additional 265,714 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,029,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $470,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in IGM Biosciences by 183.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 13,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

