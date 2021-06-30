Analysts Set National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Target Price at $94.80

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.80.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$89.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$88.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of NTIOF stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.72. 51,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,917. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.23. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $43.68 and a 1 year high of $80.53.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 20.18%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $2.3533 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

