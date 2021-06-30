Analysts Set SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) PT at $26.83

Shares of SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.83.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded SVMK from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on SVMK from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of SVMK stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.07. The company had a trading volume of 491,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,619. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.25 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. SVMK has a 12 month low of $16.35 and a 12 month high of $28.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.51.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.89 million. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 28.80% and a negative net margin of 24.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SVMK will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 17,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $314,786.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas E. Hale sold 13,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $246,243.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,246 shares of company stock worth $1,884,282. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SVMK. Washington Harbour Partners LP increased its position in shares of SVMK by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 461,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,452,000 after buying an additional 191,340 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVMK in the 1st quarter valued at $1,807,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of SVMK in the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SVMK by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 44,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in SVMK during the 1st quarter worth about $3,151,000. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SVMK

SVMK Inc provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct.

