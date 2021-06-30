Anchor Price Reaches $0.79 (ANCT)

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 30th. Anchor has a total market capitalization of $10.18 million and $12,052.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anchor coin can currently be bought for $0.79 or 0.00002317 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Anchor has traded up 1.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Anchor Coin Profile

Anchor (CRYPTO:ANCT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,832,134 coins. Anchor’s official Twitter account is @theanchor_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Anchor is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases . Anchor’s official website is theanchor.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “

