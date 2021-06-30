Ann Cairns Sells 400 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at $43,565,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ann Cairns also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Ann Cairns sold 3,200 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,216,480.00.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $368.00 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $281.20 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $364.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $370.42.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Macquarie boosted their price target on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $393.46.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

