Anqa Management LLC Invests $85,000 in Prospector Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:PRSRU)

Anqa Management LLC acquired a new position in Prospector Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:PRSRU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Prospector Capital makes up 0.1% of Anqa Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRSRU. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital during the first quarter worth $107,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital during the first quarter worth $180,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital during the first quarter worth $252,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital during the first quarter worth $488,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital during the first quarter worth $4,474,000.

Shares of Prospector Capital stock remained flat at $$10.00 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,573. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.03. Prospector Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $12.13.

Prospector Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

