Anqa Management LLC Makes New Investment in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Anqa Management LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 122,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,318,000. Chesapeake Energy accounts for approximately 6.7% of Anqa Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHK. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at about $1,849,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at about $735,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at about $416,000. CarVal Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at about $115,974,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at about $10,377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.13. The company had a trading volume of 10,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $56.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.15.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $14.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $12.64. Chesapeake Energy had a negative return on equity of 109.73% and a net margin of 109.73%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $1.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.65%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHK shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chesapeake Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.67.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

