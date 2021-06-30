AntiMatter Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $709,811.00 (MATTER)

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. Over the last seven days, AntiMatter has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. One AntiMatter coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001023 BTC on popular exchanges. AntiMatter has a market cap of $4.11 million and $709,811.00 worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00053749 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003239 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00019061 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.91 or 0.00649062 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000323 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00037984 BTC.

AntiMatter Profile

MATTER is a coin. It was first traded on February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 153,296,350 coins and its circulating supply is 11,713,264 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

Buying and Selling AntiMatter

