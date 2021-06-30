Anyswap 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $138,164.00 (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 30th. Over the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 19.1% higher against the dollar. One Anyswap coin can currently be bought for about $1.75 or 0.00005010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Anyswap has a total market cap of $32.54 million and approximately $138,164.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Anyswap Coin Profile

Anyswap was first traded on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Anyswap Coin Trading

