Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.70 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) will post earnings of ($1.70) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($1.56). Apellis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($1.57) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($6.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.60) to ($5.67). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($5.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.99) to ($4.01). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.63).

APLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.40.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total transaction of $410,062.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 875,837 shares in the company, valued at $57,463,665.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total value of $114,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 672,044 shares in the company, valued at $30,752,733.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 186,778 shares of company stock worth $9,974,158. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 137,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the first quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 44,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $63.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.60. The company has a current ratio of 9.25, a quick ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $66.07.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

