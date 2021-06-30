APG Asset Management N.V. Cuts Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,090,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 259,135 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.21% of Linde worth $259,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 46.1% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 33.9% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Linde by 0.9% during the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Linde by 2.7% during the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 2.3% during the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Linde from $311.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Linde from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.12.

NYSE:LIN traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $288.48. The company had a trading volume of 36,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,470. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $293.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $209.45 and a 1 year high of $305.71.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.48%. On average, equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.52%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

