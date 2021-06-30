APG Asset Management N.V. Has $651.60 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 10.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,654,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 659,487 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.1% of APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $651,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.57. The stock had a trading volume of 180,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,731,589. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.00. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $117.80 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.97%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total transaction of $1,748,057.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,055.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $417,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock valued at $299,094,832. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.25.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

