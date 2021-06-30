APG Asset Management N.V. Lowers Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,189,995 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,906,746 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for about 0.7% of APG Asset Management N.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $423,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,713,360,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. lifted its position in Comcast by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 19,857,892 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,040,554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229,746 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Comcast by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,933,210 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,699,000 after buying an additional 2,487,384 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Comcast by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,293,975 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $277,404,000 after buying an additional 1,677,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,241,837 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $484,272,000 after buying an additional 1,625,667 shares during the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $56.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,084,046. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.35. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $38.12 and a 1 year high of $59.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.45.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

