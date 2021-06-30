APG Asset Management N.V. Raises Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 58.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,036,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,496,864 shares during the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions makes up approximately 0.9% of APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 3.48% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $525,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 11,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 122.3% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 4,069 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 193,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,638,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 363,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,575,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 323,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,594,000 after buying an additional 35,010 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Shares of BR traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,679. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.87 and a 1-year high of $167.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.78. The company has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 45.63%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

In related news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $219,108.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,514.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.