APG Asset Management N.V. Trims Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,258,053 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 358,523 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $295,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.47.

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,744,993. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.11. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.18 and a 12 month high of $74.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $80.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 335.48%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

