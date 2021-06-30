Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by McIlrath & Eck LLC

McIlrath & Eck LLC decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,790 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,909 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 1.6% of McIlrath & Eck LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its stake in Apple by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Park Capital Group acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Sunday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $136.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.14 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

