Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Earns Buy Rating from Evercore ISI

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $148.93.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $136.33 on Friday. Apple has a twelve month low of $89.14 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Apple will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Park Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

