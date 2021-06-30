Apple’s (MILLISECONDS) “Positive” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Apple (OTCMKTS:MILLISECONDS)‘s stock had its “positive” rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $31.00 target price on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Bank of America lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Get Apple alerts:

About Apple

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.