Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,673 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 991.4% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 18.8% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $12,081,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,797,666. The company has a market capitalization of $129.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.15 and a twelve month high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMAT. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.58.

In other news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total transaction of $7,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 102,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total transaction of $14,436,495.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 409,355 shares of company stock valued at $57,151,990. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.