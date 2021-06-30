ARAW (ARAW) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,881.00

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 30th. One ARAW coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ARAW has traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar. ARAW has a market capitalization of $28,642.10 and $1,881.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ARAW

ARAW (CRYPTO:ARAW) is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 coins and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,188 coins. The official message board for ARAW is medium.com/@TheARAWToken . ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken . ARAW’s official website is arawtoken.io . The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Araw is a decentralized e-commerce payment ecosystem that aims to ease and improve the access of the regular people to the blockchain technology. The Araw ecosystem has a Unified Reward System focused on rewards towards the customers to create effortless access to the digital currency. As other payment services, Araw will have a payment card which permits the customers to earn ARAW with all the purchases done and use ARAW to pay as well. Furthermore, the Araw Mobile Wallet allows the users to buy/sell ARAW tokens and also acts as an Exchange due to an instant trade of ARAW tokens to other cryptocurrencies (ETH, BTC). The ARAW token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a medium of exchange within the Araw network. “

ARAW Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARAW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARAW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

