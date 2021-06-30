Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Receives $62.38 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.38.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 532.0% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock remained flat at $$60.60 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,523,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,825. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.90. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12 month low of $37.54 and a 12 month high of $69.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $18.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

