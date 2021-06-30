Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Shares Gap Up to $17.60

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.60, but opened at $17.97. Arcimoto shares last traded at $17.20, with a volume of 2,146 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FUV. HC Wainwright downgraded Arcimoto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Aegis boosted their price target on Arcimoto from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcimoto presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

The stock has a market cap of $639.03 million, a P/E ratio of -28.71 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.29. The company has a current ratio of 15.65, a quick ratio of 14.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 48.32% and a negative net margin of 650.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Arcimoto, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 1,980.0% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Arcimoto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Arcimoto by 581.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,827 shares in the last quarter. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arcimoto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in Arcimoto during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) that delivers a thrilling ride experience comfort for two passengers with cargo, parking, and operation. The company's products also comprise Rapid Responder designed to perform emergency, security, and law enforcement services; Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; Cameo, an FUV equipped with a rear-facing rear seat and a modified roof built for on-road filming; and Arcimoto Roadster, an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine.

