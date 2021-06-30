Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Trading 4.6% Higher

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) shares shot up 4.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.96 and last traded at $36.34. 6,643 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 923,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.74.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARCT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. B. Riley restated a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $77.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcturus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.62 million, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 2.79.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.90). The company had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.87% and a negative net margin of 1,316.15%. On average, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -6.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCT. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 276.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $116,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

